Fallen Adwolfe firefighter laid to rest
Woods funeral
Linda Burchette/ Smyth County News & Messenger

Family, friends and the local first responder community laid to rest fallen Adwolfe firefighter Charles "Dog" Woods on Saturday.

Woods served the Adwolfe and Marion communities as a firefighter and EMT since 1986. He died early Tuesday morning while helping battle a house fire. 

For more on how he is remembered, see our accompanying story. For photos and video of Woods' full firefighter's funeral, see the above video. 

