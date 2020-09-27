Fallen Adwolfe firefighter laid to rest

Family, friends and the local first responder community laid to rest fallen Adwolfe firefighter Charles "Dog" Woods on Saturday.
Woods served the Adwolfe and Marion communities as a firefighter and EMT since 1986. He died early Tuesday morning while helping battle a house fire.
For more on how he is remembered, see our accompanying story. For photos and video of Woods' full firefighter's funeral, see the above video.
ADWOLFE, Va.-Firefighters and emergency medical service workers across Smyth County are mour…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!