Tazewell County Relay for Life a success

Richlands, Va. – There wasn’t much walking but this year’s Relay for Life was a success.

Covid-19 restrictions made it tough for the Tazewell County Chapter of the American Society to hold its annual event to raise money to aid the fight against Cancer. The local group had a goal of raising $15,000 this year.

They were more than two thirds of the way to that goal when the parade of Hope that replaced the Survivor Lap was held Sept. 26. The parade from Richlands High School through town and back to the school culminated the week of events. . There were nearly 30 units in the parade and all had ribbons, signs or other decorations to show their occupants had survived the battle with Cancer or to honor those who died.

The week of events started with the lighting of Luminaria in honor of those who lost the battle with Cancer. Those were lit Sept. 20 at various locations in the county.