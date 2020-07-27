Tazewell, Va. – High school sports of any kind are delayed until mid-December and no football games until March 1 of 2021 under the plan announced by the Virginia High School League July 27.
As expected the VHSL Executive Committee adopted model three for high school sports for the coming school year. Model 3 delays all VHSL sports and activities until December 14 and adopts the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. This model leaves all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.
Model 3 – Condensed Interscholastic Plan.
- Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)
- basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling
- Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)
- cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball
- Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)
- baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field
VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said that plan allows all sports to have a season and also keeps the possibility of state championship play alive. Haun said the VHSL will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Education and the Health Department to monitor the situation with the Coronavirus.
. “This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school,’ Haun said.
Haun said getting out of phase three and not going backward is the key to having the sports seasons. He said the executive committee will meet Aug. 24 to discuss guidelines for how many games in each sport and whether or not there will be state championships or just region or section titles.
Under the current circumstances high risk activities such as football would not be allowed. The number of people including participants that would be allowed at games would also be limited. “If attendance was limited to 250 including participants for a state cross country meet would we want to hold one?,’ Haun asked.
Graham Athletic Director Matt Dixon said model three was what most athletic directors and administrators around the state were expecting. “There was a lot of support in our region, (2D) for model two before they reclassified soccer as a high risk activity. Soccer is big around here, so we supported model three, although it wasn’t unanimous,’ he said.
Like Haun and other school officials Dixon said the plan gives a glimmer of hope. “I hate it for the kids but this at least gives them hope for some kind of a season. “I feel bad for the kids, especially our seniors,’ Dixon said.
Dixon said the loss of the Beaver-Graham game would hit the area hard and the players hard. “That is just sad. That game has always been the sign fall is coming around here,’ Dixon said. Unless something changes in the next few weeks West Virginia will go ahead with football in the fall.
The fact West Virginia plans to play its regular schedule and so does Tennessee has prompted concerns that players could transfer to those states or go to private schools in order to play in the fall. Tom Dolan, who deals with eligibility questions for the VHSL said players could do that and be eligible but could not return to Virginia and play spring football.
Tazewell Football Coach J’me Harris said he and his staff had been preparing for model three since the plans were announced. Harris was upbeat about the plan saying “I can’t think of two better sports than wrestling and indoor track to lead into a football season.
We are blessed at Tazewell High School to have two great coaches over both those programs. Our athletes who take advantage of what those programs offer will be in great shape physically and mentally leading into the football season.
Harris said spring football will present challenges “but we are looking forward to attacking those challenges and competing during the spring football season. We will continue to control the controllables and be the best prepared team we can when they tell us it is time to play,’ he said.
The Bulldog mentor said he and the team would wait to see what post season plan the VHSl adopts and trust Athletic Director Whitney Saunders to get them the best schedule possible.
