Bulldog football team honors doctor

Tazewell, Va. – Fall Friday nights and no lights hit home for a lot of folks Aug. 20.
Dr. Eric Shrader was one of them, “I went out there, (Bulldog Stadium), and sat in the stands,’ He said. Like a lot of other fans around the area he took pictures of the empty stadium where the Bulldogs had been scheduled for a Benefit game with Chilhowie. Except for the Coronavirus, Shrader would be working his 35th season as the Bulldog team physician.
He joined the medical practice of Drs. James Thompson and Stephen Rinehardt in late 1985 and helped Thompson with the team physician duties starting with the 1986 season. His first year on the job was the high point of Tazewell football as the Bulldogs won a state title.
A few years later, Thompson left the area and gave up the duty but Shrader kept hitting the sidelines on Friday nights wherever the Bulldogs were. “I love it and I love the kids,’ he said.
To show their appreciation members of this year’s Tazewell team dropped by Shrader’s office Aug. 24 and presented him a framed jersey. It wasn’t just any jersey, it was number 21, the same number he wore as a member of Lefty Driesell’s University of Maryland basketball teams in the mid 1970’s.
They also wrote a note thanking him for his care and concern for them and his work in the community and included that in the frame. In addition to the Friday nights on the sideline, Shrader has seen a lot of athletes in his office and provides yearly physicals for all the Tazewell athletes.
After thanking the young men and expressing his appreciation Shrader probably spoke for all them saying “I just hope we get to play this year.’
