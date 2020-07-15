According to veteran driver Kurt Busch, the July 15 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mean more than prestige and a $1 million check.
“To have the opportunity to race in front of fans again, that’s something all the drivers and teams have been missing,” said Busch in a telephone interview.
In a move that has sparked controversy around the Northeast Tennessee region, over 30,000 spectators will be allowed inside the 155,000-seat BMS facility for the unique winner-take-all showcase.
A variety of safety measures will be in place for the largest gathering of Americans for an event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the start of our races, there’s that feel of energy from the fans. And it hasn’t been there,” Busch said. “With Bristol opening up, I’m glad that a certain number of fans can come see their favorite drivers in person and enjoy the atmosphere.”
While seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Busch praised NASCAR’s safeguards to protect drivers and crew members from the coronavirus.
“It’s been an incredible effort in the collaboration between the teams, owners, track officials and the states, cities and counties we can race in,” Busch said. “Everybody has done an incredible job following the protocols and keeping safe.”
Prior to entering the track, all NASCAR personnel and media members must complete a health questionnaire and undergo a temperature check. Once inside, all participants must wear a face mask and follow social distancing.
“Everybody has responsibilities in the whole process, and I’m proud of the way NASCAR has done it,” Busch said.
Last month, officials from Stewart-Haas Racing announced that two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, and Team Penske confirmed that one employee had a positive test.
Earlier this week, teams received a memo from NASCAR that expressed concern over “pockets of complacency” regarding the use of masks.
Busch said he was happy when the All-Star Race was switched to Bristol from Charlotte Motor Speedway on June 15 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.
“It was an awesome move. Everything is crazy in 2020, so why not?” Busch said. “With a new venue and a short track atmosphere, there’s going to be that fun intrigue of what’s going to happen next.”
So what does Busch expect for the first All-Star event at BMS?
“It’s a short track where there is a million-dollar prize to the winner,” Busch said. “There will be no points and no worries. I’m expecting a lot of yellow flags and torn up race cars.
“Any kind of grudges you have, this will be the place where you want to throw it out on the table and see what happens. Guys are going to be on the gas hard and not second-guessing anything or worrying about any of the consequences.”
Busch knows the secret to success at BMS. In 39 Cup starts, he has earned six wins and 21 top-10 finishes. That resume includes a victory in the 2018 Night Race and a seventh place effort in the May 31 Food City 500.
“Our speed at Bristol has been on the long runs when the outside groove gets rubbered in,” Busch said. “With the All-Star Race, who knows what the conditions of the track will be.
“You’ve got to have the short run speed and be able to have the car stick on fresh tries. That’s something we will need to make adjustments for.”
Entering Sunday’s race at Kentucky, Busch was 11th in points with his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
