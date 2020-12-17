Report: More than half of southwest Virginia families struggle to get by

The data showed that a family of four with two adults and two children would need around $5,342 a month to meet the household survival budget in Southwest Virginia. For a family of four to meet that budget, a single- income earner would have to make $32.05 an hour, or $16.03 if two adults were working. A single adult with no children would need to make an hourly wage of $11.32 an hour to meet the household survival budget and a senior citizen would need to make $12.36.

Of the 224,346 households in the region, 19% fell below the federal poverty level and 32% were ALICE. The ALICE population in Southwest Virginia is primarily made up of households led by people under 25 or over 65, Staton said.

According to the data, the ALICE and poverty rates among households in nearly every county in the southwest region is trending upward, save for Russell and Pulaski counties which saw no change, and Wythe County which saw a slight decrease from 45% in 2015 to 44% in 2018. During that same time period, Wythe County also saw a small increase in the number of households in the county, up 92 in 2018 from 11,863 in 2015.