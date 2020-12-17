Report: More than half of southwest Virginia families struggle to get by

According to a recent report commissioned by the United Way of Southwest Virginia, the belief that if you work hard, you can support a family doesn't hold true for more than half of the region's households.
The new ALICE report examining the financial stability of households throughout the state, shows that 51% of households in Southwest Virginia either lived in poverty or were ALICE, an acronym which stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained and Employed. That's compared to 39% of households statewide.
United Way of Southwest Virginia President Travis Staton explained during a virtual meeting in late November that households that fall into the ALICE threshold could not afford basic necessities or save for the future.
“These households contribute to Southwest Virginia's economy by earning, spending, paying taxes, yet they struggle to make ends meet,” he said. “Even though the cost of living in our region is much lower than the rest of the state, it is oftentimes higher than most residents earn.”
Staton said people who fall into the ALICE threshold, often work as cashiers, nursing assistants, office clerks, servers and security guards, as well as in many other low-paying positions.
“These jobs are vital to keeping Southwest Virginia's economy running smoothly, but they do not provide significant wages to cover the basic cost of housing, childcare, food, transportation,” he said.
The data showed that a family of four with two adults and two children would need around $5,342 a month to meet the household survival budget in Southwest Virginia. For a family of four to meet that budget, a single- income earner would have to make $32.05 an hour, or $16.03 if two adults were working. A single adult with no children would need to make an hourly wage of $11.32 an hour to meet the household survival budget and a senior citizen would need to make $12.36.
Of the 224,346 households in the region, 19% fell below the federal poverty level and 32% were ALICE. The ALICE population in Southwest Virginia is primarily made up of households led by people under 25 or over 65, Staton said.
According to the data, the ALICE and poverty rates among households in nearly every county in the southwest region is trending upward, save for Russell and Pulaski counties which saw no change, and Wythe County which saw a slight decrease from 45% in 2015 to 44% in 2018. During that same time period, Wythe County also saw a small increase in the number of households in the county, up 92 in 2018 from 11,863 in 2015.
Bland County's percentage of households that meet the federal poverty rate or the ALICE threshold increased from 35% in 2015 to 40% in 2018, and Smyth County's rate hit 50% in 2018, up from 44% in 2015. Both Bland and Smyth counties saw decreases to their number of households during that same time period.
Staton said the region is often classified as one of the most economically distressed regions of the state.
“Over the past decade, there's been a significant change in the Southwest Virginia economy, especially in its industrial makeup and the large number of households out of the labor force.”
Staton said the sector with the largest decrease in jobs was the mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction industry, with a 44% decrease over the last decade. Another alarmingly large decrease came to the furniture industry and its sub-sectors, which employed nearly 2,500 people in 2009. In 2018, it employed less than 300-- an 88% decrease, Staton said.
The region is also continuing to see a decrease in its population, down 3% overall from 2010 to 2018, and becoming more homogeneous. Staton said that shift stems from aging and out migration.
“Many younger Southwest Virginia residents have moved to urban areas to take advantage of increased job opportunities,” he said.
He expects that trend to continue.
“The primary driver is the lack of job opportunities that the more urbanized places have to offer. In addition, the industries of Southwest Virginia which once required great amounts of labor have shrunk and are increasingly relying on automation.”
On the other hand, new sectors have emerged in the region, particularly in the creative economy. Tourism, arts, entertainment, recreation and accommodation, now represent a greater portion of the region's economy. Staton said economic growth will be led by small businesses and non-traditional gig economy work. In Southwest Virginia, small businesses employed about 51% of workers in 2018.
Nationally, as much as 94% of net employment growth has come from alternative or contingent labor in the last decade, he said.
“With an increasing number of workers who are contractors, work in small businesses or rely on a combination of side gigs, the number of people experiencing gaps in income and lack benefits will also rise.”
Another concern comes with health insurance opportunities. Staton pointed out that while Virginia had six health insurers available in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace in 2018, Southwest Virginia counties only had the option for one.
“This monopoly sometimes does not allow for competition, resulting in higher healthcare premiums in our region,” he said, noting that healthcare is a big concern for the region's aging population.
Staton concluded by asking United Way's community partners to continue working with the organization in its efforts to create sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing tomorrow's workforce.
“We are uniquely and flexibly positioned to backbone these efforts and bring them to scale, but in order to move forward we need to continue to work with you to help forge unlikely partnerships to help find new solutions to old problems.”
One of those efforts is United Way of Southwest Virginia's Cradle-to-Career Continuum. The approach provides “a talent pipeline that prepares the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow, supplies businesses with skilled workers and builds a robust, competitive economy.”
Ballad Health, New Peoples Bank and the University of Virginia at Wise are currently working the organization on those efforts.
For more information on the Cradle-to-Career continuum and on the ALICE report, visit United Way of Southwest Virginia's website at www.unitedwayswva.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!