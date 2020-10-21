WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Pet names

WALLACE, Va. — I don’t quite know how all of our animals got to be here sometimes, but it’s amazing when I look back and realize how many have ties to Washington County.

First, there was Molly. She was a beautiful mixed breed who had puppies when I moved to Wallace more than 26 years ago.

Nine puppies.

And it seems like those puppies got scattered all over the place.

I gave most of them away.

I know one of the dogs went to a house near Three Springs at a trailer park.

One dog ended up in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

And then there was Blob.

He was a fuzzy and handsome boy. He was the fattest of the puppies. And he was probably my favorite male dog of all time, truth be told.

I took him to dog obedience training in Bristol. I wrote newspaper stories about it. But on the night of his graduation, he ended up out on the road and was killed not far from Wallace Middle School.

He was not yet one year old.

I’ve been accused of being mean because I named a dog Blob.

Not so.