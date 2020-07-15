WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Board/Administrator Conference Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, July 16, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, July 20, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov
ABINGDON TREE COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Email ksigmon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 22, 3-4 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.
