Road Closures: June 2-9, 2021

(From left to right)
INTERSTATE 81 – POTHOLE PATCHING: Be alert to nighttime pothole patching north and southbound between Bristol and Emory in Washington County.
ROUTE 616 (LITTLE CREEK ROAD): A portion of Route 616 (Little Creek Road) in Washington County will be closed to traffic June 7-28 to replace a set of metal pipes with larger concrete pipes and headwalls. When the road closure is in place, motorists will use Routes 614 (Smith Creek Road) and 626 (Large Hollow) to detour. (Completion: June 28, 2021)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 81, Exit 17. The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)
INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: Be alert to flagging operations during daylight hours on Empire Drive June 1-3 due to paving along Empire Drive. Following paving, traffic will be switched to the new portion of Empire Drive, and a temporary stop sign will be in place until new signals are operational. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)
WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
INTERSTATE 81 – SHOULDER WIDENING: A project has begun to widen the shoulders along five sections of Interstate 81 on southbound I-81 between mile markers 34.2 and 32.8 in Washington and Smyth counties. Because of this work zone’s proximity to the bridge repair work zone on southbound I-81 near Exit 35, there will be one continuous work zone for both projects. The lane closures will be in place Sunday nights until 7 a.m. Fridays. The shoulder widening locations are northbound between mile markers 32.3 and 33.7 near the Smyth/Washington county line and three other sections in Smyth County. (Completion: late June 2021)