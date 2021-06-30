Road Closures: June 30-July 7, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 81, Exit 17. The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: Be alert to traffic pattern changes along Empire Drive as the new portion of the road is tied in with the old. When the tie in is complete, a temporary stop sign will be in place until new signals are operational. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)