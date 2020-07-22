WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 22, 3-4 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, July 22, 5:30-7 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, July 23, 6-8 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1380.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, July 27, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, July 28, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Visit washcova.com.

