Weekly Meetings: May 19-26, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 19, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6271.

CANCELED - WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: The meeting scheduled for 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, has been canceled.

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-676-6271.

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 20, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.

ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 24, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-628-3167 or email jdornan@abingdon-va.gov.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 24, 7 - 9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.