Road Closures: Oct. 21-28, 2020

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: A safety improvement project at Interstate 81, Exit 19, in the Abingdon area begins soon. Be alert to periodic day and nighttime lane closures on Route 11 and Empire Drive, as well as nighttime work zones along the southbound I-81 ramps. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - MILE 27 MOWING: This week, be alert to daytime mowing operations north and southbound between mile marker 27 in Washington County and the Smyth/Wythe county line. Be alert to left lane closures at various locations.

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.

ROUTE 762 (LOVES MILL ROAD) BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: Due to replacement of the Route 762 (Loves Mill Road) bridge in the Abingdon area of Washington County, the bridge will be closed Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. Traffic will detour using Golden Glow Drive. Because Golden Glow Drive is a narrow route, motorists are advised to use added caution. (Completion: Nov. 2)