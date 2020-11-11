Road Closures: Nov. 11-18, 2020

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: A safety improvement project at Interstate 81, Exit 19, in the Abingdon area is underway. This week, be alert to waterline and utility work. During the project, be alert to periodic day and nighttime lane closures on Route 11 and Empire Drive, as well as nighttime work zones along the southbound I-81 ramps. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off ramp, and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)