Weekly Meetings: Feb. 3-10, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. At this meeting, there will be a public hearing on a rezoning application for a property on Berry Creek Road and a proposed ordinance to allow private, on-site sewage disposal systems. Comments may be submitted by email. Visit washcova.com for the full text of the proposals. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.