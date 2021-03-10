Road Closures: March 10-17, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 – BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS: Be alert to nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound near mile marker 9 in Bristol and northbound and southbound near mile marker 23 near Meadowview.

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 81, Exit 17. The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: Be alert to the following activities on the I-81, Exit 19, safety improvement project in Abingdon: nighttime work on Route 11 and utility work in the work zone during day and nighttime hours. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.