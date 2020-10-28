 Skip to main content
Weekly Meetings: Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2020
Weekly Meetings: Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3-4 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY TOWN HALL - BROADBAND: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m., Grand Ballroom, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle. The Washington County Telecommunications Committee will host a town hall to discuss obstacles associated with providing broadband internet service to rural communities and will include a question and answer session. Call 276-525-1300 or visit washcova.com.

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.

DAMASCUS TOWN COUNCIL: Damascus, Va. Monday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.

ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.

WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.

How to Submit Info

Submission deadline is Monday noon for the items scheduled during the upcoming week. Email news@washconews.com.

