Weekly Meetings: Jan. 20-27, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 25, 7 - 9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. At this meeting, there will be a public hearing on a rezoning application for a property on Berry Creek Road and a proposed ordinance to allow private, on-site sewage disposal systems. Comments may be submitted by email. Visit washcova.com for the full text of the proposals. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.