Weekly Meetings: Jan. 20-27, 2021

SINKING SPRING CEMETERY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 25, 7 - 9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. At this meeting, there will be a public hearing on a rezoning application for a property on Berry Creek Road and a proposed ordinance to allow private, on-site sewage disposal systems. Comments may be submitted by email. Visit washcova.com for the full text of the proposals. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 - 10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-645-5000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 3-4 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.