Road Closures: Aug. 26-Sept. 2, 2020

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.
ROUTE 11: A project to install rumble strips and upgrade guardrail along Route 11 in Washington County is underway. The project is located between Route 767 and the intersection of Route 11 and Interstate 81 at Exit 32. Be alert to workers and signs. (Completion: Summer 2020)
