Weekly Meetings: Nov. 18-25, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL WORK SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149.
CANCELED - ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION: The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, has been canceled. Email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov or call 276-628-3167.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. The board will hold a public hearing on several issues: 1) the proposed abandonment of a section of Blossom Road, 2) proposed adoption of an ordinance updating eligibility criteria for discounted tax rates for elderly and disabled persons, and 3) proposed spending for VDOT transportation projects over the next six years. Comments may be submitted by email at washcova.com/contact-us/ or by voicemail at 276-525-1300 or through written comments placed in the dropbox outside the second-floor entry to the government building. Full texts for the proposals can be found at washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-623-2661.
THANKSGIVING: All county administration offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!