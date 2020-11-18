Weekly Meetings: Nov. 18-25, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. The board will hold a public hearing on several issues: 1) the proposed abandonment of a section of Blossom Road, 2) proposed adoption of an ordinance updating eligibility criteria for discounted tax rates for elderly and disabled persons, and 3) proposed spending for VDOT transportation projects over the next six years. Comments may be submitted by email at washcova.com/contact-us/ or by voicemail at 276-525-1300 or through written comments placed in the dropbox outside the second-floor entry to the government building. Full texts for the proposals can be found at washcova.com.