Weekly Meetings: Sept. 2-9, 2020

Reminder: Please call to confirm that services at the building will be available before visiting the Washington County Government Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, office closures may affect availability of services. Administrative Division (second floor), 276-525-1300; Commissioner of Revenue, 276-676-6501; Treasurer, 276-676-6272; Voter Registrar, 276-676-6227.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
LABOR DAY - COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED: County administration offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
DAMASCUS PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
ABINGDON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A, County Government Building. Call 276-525-1300. This meeting will include public hearings on two proposed ordinances. One ordinance would exclude animal sounds from regulation in the county’s current noise ordinance. The other would update and revise the county’s procedures for awarding contracts, eliminating language about threshold values for contracts and allowing the Board of Supervisors to streamline purchasing power as needed. Members who do not wish to attend in person may submit comments to the board by email at washcova.com/contact-us, by voicemail at 276-525-1300 or by placing written comments in the dropbox outside the second-floor entry to the County Government Building. Links to the meeting’s livestream and the full text of the ordinances can be found at washcova.com.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B, County Government Building. Call 276-628-8141.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
ABINGDON REDEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m., Board Room, Johnson Center, 190 E. Main St. Email markadams.arha@gmail.com.
