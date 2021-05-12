Road Closures: May 12-19, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 – SHOULDER WIDENING: A project has begun to widen the shoulders along five sections of Interstate 81 on southbound I-81 between mile markers 34.2 and 32.8 in Washington and Smyth counties. Because of this work zone’s proximity to the bridge repair work zone on southbound I-81 near Exit 35, there will be one continuous work zone for both projects. The lane closures will be in place Sunday nights until 7 a.m. Fridays. The shoulder widening locations are northbound between mile markers 32.3 and 33.7 near the Smyth/Washington county line and three other sections in Smyth County. (Completion: late June 2021)