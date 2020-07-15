Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator is seeking a member to fill an expired term. Interested persons may be subject to completion of a statement of economic interest form and may not miss more than three meetings during a 12-month period of service. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Council will consider the applications at their regular Aug. 3 Council meeting.
Abingdon Historic Preservation Review Board is seeking a member to fill an expired term. It is preferred that the applicant be a resident and qualified voter and demonstrate an interest, competence or knowledge in historic preservation. The board meets the first Wednesday each month at 5:15 p.m. in the Arthur Campbell Room at the Town Municipal Building at 133 W. Main St. Interested persons are required to attend at least one informational or education meeting per year, approved by the state department of historic resources as pertaining to the work and function of the board. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Council will consider the applications at their regular Aug. 3 meeting.
Abingdon Economic Development Authority is accepting applications for a vacancy on the board. It is preferred that the applicant be a resident of the town. The appointee is subject to completion of a state of economic interest form and must take an oath of office prescribed by the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, Section 49-1. Interested persons should complete the Board and Commission application found at abingdon-va.gov and return the application to Kim Kingsley, kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27. Council will consider the applications at the regular Aug. 3 meeting.
