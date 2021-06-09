Road Closures: June 9-16, 2021

(From left to right)

INTERSTATE 81 - POTHOLE PATCHING: Be alert to nighttime pothole patching northbound and southbound in Washington County.

ROUTE 616 (LITTLE CREEK ROAD): A portion of Route 616 (Little Creek Road) in Washington County will be closed to traffic June 7-28 to replace a set of metal pipes with larger concrete pipes and headwalls. When the road closure is in place, motorists will use Routes 614 (Smith Creek Road) and 626 (Large Hollow) to detour. (Completion: June 28, 2021)

INTERSTATE 81 – MOWING OPERATIONS: Be alert to mowing operations between Exit 14 and mile marker 27 in Washington County.

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 81, Exit 17. The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)