Road Closures: July 28-Aug. 4, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Motorists should be alert to work underway to improve Interstate 81, Exit 17. The project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: The southbound I-81, Exit 19 off-ramp and a right lane closure on I-81 southbound will be in place from Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. (July 28-29). There will be a second southbound off-ramp closure Thursday night (July 29/30) from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The ramp closure and southbound I-81 lane closure will allow for installation of a traffic barrier at the ramp and the continued installation of traffic signals at Empire Drive. Until the new signal is operational, a temporary stop sign is in place where the new connections to Empire Drive intersect with Route 11. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)