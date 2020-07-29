*All meetings subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please call ahead.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Aug. 3, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 3 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS TOWN COUNCIL: Damascus, Va. Monday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Call 276-475-3831 or email townofdamascus@gmail.com.
DAMASCUS DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION MANAGEMENT TEAM / FACADE COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Call 276-475-3831 or email townofdamascus@gmail.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., Tent in Back Parking Lot, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
