Washington County Notices: Aug. 12
Washington County Notices: Aug. 12

The Abingdon Sewer Department will begin disconnections for non-payment soon. Please make arrangements to bring your account current PRIOR to close of business on Aug. 21. The office lobby will remain closed, but customers can submit payment in a variety of ways:

» Credit/Debit card via telephone: 276-525-1464

» Online: www.abingdon-va.gov/online-bill-pay

» Drop box (located at 133 W. Main St. entrance front door)

» U.S. mail: P. O. Box 1776, Abingdon, Virginia 24212-1776

» Pay in person: 133 W. Main St. entrance designated outdoor window

Questions can be directed to the Finance Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 276-525-1464.

