Abingdon Committee Vacancies

Abingdon is seeking to fill vacancies on the Board of Building Code Appeals, Sustain Abingdon, the Historic Preservation Review Board, the Tourism Advisory Committee and the Tree Commission. Those interested should fill out the form at https://abingdon-va.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020-Boards-App-Fillable.pdf and visit abingdon-va.gov to see more information about the boards’ schedules. Positions are open to all. All applications should be submitted by Friday, Sept. 25, and will be considered during the October Town Council meeting.