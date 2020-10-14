Road Closures: Oct. 14-21, 2020

(From left to right)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: A safety improvement project at Interstate 81, Exit 19, in the Abingdon area begins soon. Be alert to periodic day and nighttime lane closures on Route 11 and Empire Drive, as well as nighttime work zones along the southbound I-81 ramps. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)

ROUTE 694 (STONYBROOK ROAD) BRIDGE WORK: Due to replacement of a bridge along Route 694 (Stonybrook Road) in Washington County, a portion of the road will be closed Oct. 5-19. Be alert to detour signs when the closure is in place. (Completion: Oct. 19)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.