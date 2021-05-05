Weekly Meetings: May 5-12, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300. The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to waive local vehicle license fees for veterans who are already exempt from a state tax on vehicles. To read the full proposed ordinance, visit washcova.com. You may also submit comments by email to www.washcova.com/contact-us or by voicemail at 276-525-1300. A dropbox for comments is also available on the second floor of the Government Center Building.