Weekly Meetings: May 5-12, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 5, 1-2:30 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Visit washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 5, 5:15 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-628-3167 or email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov. The meeting will be livestreamed at abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Friday, May 7, 1-2:30 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 10, 6-7 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1330.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPORT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 10, 6 p.m., Lobby, Terminal Building, 18521 Lee Highway. Visit vahighlandsairport.com.
ABINGDON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 11, 6 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300. The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to waive local vehicle license fees for veterans who are already exempt from a state tax on vehicles. To read the full proposed ordinance, visit washcova.com. You may also submit comments by email to www.washcova.com/contact-us or by voicemail at 276-525-1300. A dropbox for comments is also available on the second floor of the Government Center Building.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 12, 3-5 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.