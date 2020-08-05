Weekly Meetings: Aug. 5-12, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 4-5:30 p.m., Tent in Back Parking Lot, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300 or email wbonham@washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPORT BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., 18521 Lee Highway. Visit vahighlandsairport.com.
DAMASCUS PARKS AND RECREATION - TRAIL DAYS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Monday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
DAMASCUS PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Damascus, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5 p.m., Damascus Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. This meeting will include a public hearing on three proposed ordinances involving establishing a voter satellite office for absentee voting, allowing qualifying elderly or disabled property owners to apply only once every three years for a property tax discount (instead of annually), and increasing the courthouse security fee from $10 to $20 for anyone convicted of a criminal or traffic violation at the Washington County Courthouse. Call 275-525-1300 or submit comments by email at washcova.com/contact-us.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3-4:30 p.m., Training Room, County Government Center, 1 Government Center Place, Suite B. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LONG-RANGE COURTHOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 4-5 p.m., Circuit Courtroom, 189 E. Main St. Call 276-525-1355.
