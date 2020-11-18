Road Closures: Nov. 18-25, 2020

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: This week, be alert to the following activities on the I-81, Exit 19, safety improvement project in Abingdon: closing of the southbound I-81 on-ramp from southbound Route 11 (from Abingdon) Sunday and Monday nights and the possibility of lane closures weeknights on southbound Route 11. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)