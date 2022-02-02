Weekly Meetings: Feb. 2-9, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300. A public hearing will be held for comment on an ordinance to create the “Pathway Regional Industrial Facility Authority.” Adoption of the ordinance would create a political subdivision of the Commonwealth to be named the Pathway Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The initial members would be the Virginia counties of Bland, Smyth and Washington. The initial purpose would be redevelopment of Pathway Park in Smyth County, and additional projects may be developed in the future as allowed by state law. To read the full text of the ordinance, visit washcova.com.