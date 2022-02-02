Weekly Meetings: Feb. 2-9, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Visit washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 5:15 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2125 or email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
DAMASCUS TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Call 276-475-3831.
ABINGDON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2125 or email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. Call 276-525-1300. A public hearing will be held for comment on an ordinance to create the “Pathway Regional Industrial Facility Authority.” Adoption of the ordinance would create a political subdivision of the Commonwealth to be named the Pathway Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The initial members would be the Virginia counties of Bland, Smyth and Washington. The initial purpose would be redevelopment of Pathway Park in Smyth County, and additional projects may be developed in the future as allowed by state law. To read the full text of the ordinance, visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 3-5 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.