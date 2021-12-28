 Skip to main content
Weekly Meetings: Dec. 29-Jan. 5, 2021
Weekly Meetings: Dec. 29-Jan. 5, 2021

NEW YEAR’S EVE: County administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s Eve holiday.

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.Call 276-492-2149.

DAMASCUS TOWN COUNCIL: Damascus, Va. Monday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 208 W. Laurel Ave. Visit damascus.org.

ABINGDON PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Email mrice@abingdon-va.gov.

