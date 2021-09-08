Weekly Meetings: Sept. 8-15, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place, Suite A. The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to establish a cigarette tax in the county, not exceeding two cents per cigarette. If adopted, the ordinance would authorize the county to join the Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board, which manages the tax for nearby counties. If not attending the meeting, citizens can submit comments by mail at ATTN: County Attorney, 1 Government Center Place, Abingdon, VA 24210, by email at https://www.washcova.com/contact-us/, by voicemail at 276-525-1300, or by placing written comments in the dropbox on the second-floor entry of the Government Center Building. Visit washcova.com to watch a livestream of the meeting.