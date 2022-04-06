Road Closures: April 6-13, 2022

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: Be alert to nightly lane closures on Route 75 and Country Club Drive as part of the I-81, Exit 17 improvement project. Commerce Drive between Route 75 and Wonderland Drive is closed indefinitely. Traffic wishing to access the businesses and residences along Commerce Drive will use Gravel Lake Road for access. The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)