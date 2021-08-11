Road Closures: Aug. 11-18, 2021

ROUTE 628 (LONE STAR ROAD): A portion of Route 628 (Lone Star Road) in Washington County is closed until Aug. 23 due to replacement of two, large drainage pipes. Pay close attention to detour signs while the closure is in place. (Completion: Aug. 23)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Be alert to a new traffic pattern through the I-81, Exit 17 work zone in Abingdon this week. There will be overnight lane closures while the shoulders are closed and a barrier wall is installed on the left shoulder to protect workers. The speed limit will be 60 mph through the work zone. The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. (Completion: Fall 2022)