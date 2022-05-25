Weekly Meetings: May 25-June 1, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 25, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Shelter #1, Washington County Park. Call 276-628-9677.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 26, 7-8 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
OFFICES CLOSED - MEMORIAL DAY: County administrative offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL - MEMORIAL DAY: Three or more members of the Abingdon Town Council may attend a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Monday, May 30.