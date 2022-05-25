 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Meetings: May 25-June 1, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 25, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Shelter #1, Washington County Park. Call 276-628-9677.

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 26, 7-8 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.

OFFICES CLOSED - MEMORIAL DAY: County administrative offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL - MEMORIAL DAY: Three or more members of the Abingdon Town Council may attend a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Monday, May 30.

How to Submit Info

Submission deadline is Monday noon for the items scheduled during the upcoming week. Email news@washconews.com.

