Boutique for plus sizes opens in Glade Spring town square

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A local businesswoman has opened a clothing boutique in the Glade Spring town square to help women like herself feel good about themselves.
“I wanted big girls like me to have cute clothes. At a lot of stores, the clothing is not what younger people want to wear,” said Nicole Ellis, 34, who opened a store front for her online clothing business in July.
She came up with the store name Happy Heifer Boutique.
“I absolutely love cows, and I thought the name was catchy,” she said.
Offering mostly clothing for plus-size women, the store has clothing in sizes small to 3X and a few 4X items. She carries graphic T-shirts, sweaters, cardigans, flared joggers and jeans, dresses, tank tops, blouses, leggings, bags, wallets, lunchboxes and hats.
In addition, Ellis sells merchandise from several local vendors, offering things like handcrafted wreaths to scented wax melts.
Before she opened the store, Ellis, who also works as a caregiver, had dabbled with earning some extra money as a vendor for online plus-size clothing.
She figured that if she was having a hard time finding clothing, other plus-size women must be, too.
Shopping for clothing has continued to be a source of frustration for her, starting as far back as her school days.
“It all started in high school,” she candidly explained. “I’ve always been a bigger girl. The clothes I found were either way too expensive, or I couldn’t find anything that was my style.”
As a student, she had to settle for wearing Wrangler jeans and T-shirts. Everybody wore cuter clothes than me,” said Ellis, who graduated from Northwood High School in Saltville in 2005.
In 2019, she began researching online vendors who offer plus sizes for women.
Pleased by what she found, Ellis began ordering and selling the clothing online to friends and customers she met through social media. Unfortunately, the new business owner started the online sales just a month before the pandemic hit last year.
Sales began to dwindle during the weeks that followed. Because of COVID-19, she started offering local customers “porch pickup” sales where she leaves the merchandise on her porch in exchange for payments, or customers can send payments to her electronically.
As her online business began to resurface, so did the merchandise in her home.
“The boutique inventory was taking over my home,” she said with a laugh.
That’s when Ellis realized a store front would offer her greater visibility in the community. Word of mouth from customers has already helped with sales.
“I didn’t think about a store front until I drove through the town square in Glade Spring this summer and saw this building. I noticed there was a ‘for rent’ sign in the window, and I thought the building would be so cute for a boutique.”
Ellis took the plunge and opened her downtown store.
She made a few cosmetic changes to the building, converting one room into two rooms so that she could have an office and a fitting room.
Now that she has a store front, she also offers curbside pickup for customers who want to order online and pick up at the store.
Business is looking good now, said the storeowner. Ellis has shipped merchandise to locations as far away as Alaska.
Ellis said the store front has allowed her to meet so many new people.
“We’re a friendly store. People are welcome to bring their children and even their fur babies. We’d love to see you.”
The Happy Heifer Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Check out the Happy Heifer Boutique on Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.