Boutique for plus sizes opens in Glade Spring town square

That’s when Ellis realized a store front would offer her greater visibility in the community. Word of mouth from customers has already helped with sales.

“I didn’t think about a store front until I drove through the town square in Glade Spring this summer and saw this building. I noticed there was a ‘for rent’ sign in the window, and I thought the building would be so cute for a boutique.”

Ellis took the plunge and opened her downtown store.

She made a few cosmetic changes to the building, converting one room into two rooms so that she could have an office and a fitting room.

Now that she has a store front, she also offers curbside pickup for customers who want to order online and pick up at the store.

Business is looking good now, said the storeowner. Ellis has shipped merchandise to locations as far away as Alaska.

Ellis said the store front has allowed her to meet so many new people.

“We’re a friendly store. People are welcome to bring their children and even their fur babies. We’d love to see you.”