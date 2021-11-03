Community Calendar: Nov. 3, 2021

SPEEDWAY IN LIGHTS 5K: Bristol. Sunday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., Bristol Motor Speedway. The annual Speedway in Lights 5K race, sponsored by Speedway Children’s Charities, will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This annual 5K run/walk takes participants through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights and a Christmas themed Bristol Motor Speedway. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed after party sponsored by HomeTrust Bank. Registration is $35 per person. Kids 12 and under are $20.

ART EXHIBIT: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Nov. 11, William King Museum of Art. An exhibit entitled “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” takes a look at the ephemeral items and lasting objects surrounding both the beginning and end of life, as well as traditions of the Appalachian region. For more information, go to WilliamKingMuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005, ext. 107.