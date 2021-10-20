Weekly Meetings: Oct. 20-27, 2021

ABINGDON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St, Visit abingdon-va.gov. The public information meeting will be on a proposed Outdoor Refreshment Area that would allow restaurant customers to take to-go alcohol in designated cups out on Main Street in specified areas. Citizens who attend the meeting can learn about the proposal and submit feedback to town officials Comment forms will be available on abingdon-va.gov and can be submitted through Nov. 12.