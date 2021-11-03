Road Closures: Nov. 3-10, 2021

(From left to right)

INTERSTATE 81 - BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS: This week, be alert to lane closures due to nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound and southbound near mile marker 9 and southbound near mile marker 16.

ROUTES 11 AND 19:This week, be alert to nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 31 – Nov. 4) at the intersection of Routes 11 and 19 in Abingdon. Be alert to the possibility of temporary nighttime detours onto Russell Road to access Route 11. The project will improve traffic flow by adding a second right turn lane from Route 19 onto southbound Route 11 as well as traffic signal changes to accommodate the second right turn lane. Be alert to the possibility of delays.(Completion: Spring 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)