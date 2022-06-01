Road Closures: June 1-8, 2022

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: Two 24-hour, multiday lane closures are planned for I-81 northbound at Exit 17 due to a hydrodemolition bridge project. The first lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 9. The second lane closure is planned for 8 p.m. June 12 through 6 a.m. June 16. Local traffic is advised to seek alternate routes to avoid significant interstate traffic backups, especially during the afternoon hours. Motorists traveling through the area should research alternate routes to avoid congestion or travel through the work zone during non-peak travel times such as mornings and overnight hours. The project is part of the overall Interstate 81, Exit 17 improvement project, which includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)