Road Closures: Dec. 8-15, 2021
INTERSTATE 81 - PAVEMENT REPAIRS, EXITS 1 AND 5: Be alert to lane closures near exits 1 and 5 in Bristol on Dec. 8 for daytime pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 81.

ROUTES 11 AND 19: The project to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Routes 11 and 19 in Abingdon is complete. The project included adding a second right-turn lane from Route 19 onto southbound Route 11 as well as traffic signal changes to accommodate the second right-turn lane. Motorists should be alert that the two right-turn lanes onto Route 11 are “no turn on red.”

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - DECELERATION LANE, EXIT 19: Be alert to narrow shoulders at Exit 19 northbound in the Abingdon area as crews improve the deceleration lane on I-81. (Completion: Spring 2022)

ROUTE 710 (SWEET HOLLOW ROAD): Due to the replacement of three metal pipes with concrete pipes and headwalls, the Route 710 (Sweet Hollow Road) bridge in Washington County is closed. The project is located 0.4-mile from Route 711 and just under 2 miles from the Tennessee state line. Once this pipe replacement is complete, crews will move north to perform a similar project on Route 710 about 1.10 miles from Route 711. Each project will take approximately three weeks. (Completion: Dec. 19)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.

