Weekly Meetings: Oct. 20-27, 2021

ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-628-3167 or email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE - CANCELED: The meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, has been canceled.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St, Visit abingdon-va.gov. The public information meeting will be on a proposed Outdoor Refreshment Area that would allow restaurant customers to take to-go alcohol in designated cups out on Main Street in specified areas. Citizens who attend the meeting can learn about the proposal and submit feedback to town officials Comment forms will be available on abingdon-va.gov and can be submitted through Nov. 12.
WASHINGTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES OPERATONS COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1330.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
ABINGDON RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Abingdon Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-623-5279 (opt. 8) or email jjohnson@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.