Road Closures: May 25-June 1, 2022

INTERSTATE 81 - BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS: Nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound at mile markers 9 and 25 and southbound near mile markers 17 and 23 in Washington County

ROUTE 11 BRIDGE: Be alert to traffic shifts on Route 11 at the bridge over Sinking Creek in Washington County due to a project to replace the bridge. The bridge is located near the intersection of Route 808 (Halls Bottom Road) and the Dollar General. (Completion: October 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: Two 24-hour, multi-day lane closures are planned for I-81 northbound at exit 17 due to a hydrodemolition bridge project. The first lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5 and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 9. The second lane closure is planned for 8 p.m. June 12 through 6 a.m. June 16.

Local traffic is advised to seek alternate routes to avoid significant interstate traffic backups, especially during the afternoon hours. Motorists traveling through the area should research alternate routes to avoid congestion or travel through the work zone during non-peak travel times such as mornings and overnight hours.

The project is part of the overall Interstate 81, Exit 17 improvement project, which includes improvements to the exit 17 northbound on and off ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on ramp, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

ROUTE 58 WIDENING: The project to widen Route 58 near Damascus in Washington County is underway. As part of the project, Route 711 (Drowning Ford Road) was closed permanently. Virginia Creeper Trail users should be alert to the possibility of flaggers directing trail traffic. Trail users may experience periodic delays of 15-30 minutes near the bridge. (Completion: May 2024)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.

This week, be alert to nighttime pothole patching throughout Washington County.