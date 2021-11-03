Weekly Meetings: Nov. 3-10, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Visit washcova.com.
ABINGDON HISTORIC PRESERVATION REVIEW BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5:15 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-628-3167 or email jdornon@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTORAL BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Friday, Nov. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Voter Registrar Office, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Visit washcova.com.
ABINGDON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m., Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. Visit abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. The meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed removal and relocation of two Confederate statues located on the Washington County Courthouse grounds. If the board votes to remove the monuments, the board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Visit washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.
ABINGDON INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Visit abingdon-va.gov.