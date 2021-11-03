Weekly Meetings: Nov. 3-10, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6:30-10 p.m., Board Room Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. The meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed removal and relocation of two Confederate statues located on the Washington County Courthouse grounds. If the board votes to remove the monuments, the board shall, for a period of 30 days, offer the monuments for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. Visit washcova.com.