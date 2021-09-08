Road Closures: Sept. 8-15, 2021

(From left to right)

ROUTE 11 AND 19 INTERSECTION: A project to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11/19 in Abingdon began Aug. 30. The project will add a second right-turn lane from Route 19 onto southbound Route 11, as well as traffic signal changes to accommodate the second right-turn lane. Be alert to the possibility of delays when work begins. (Completion: Spring 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)