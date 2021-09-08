Road Closures: Sept. 8-15, 2021

(From left to right)
ROUTE 11 AND 19 INTERSECTION: A project to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Route 11/19 in Abingdon began Aug. 30. The project will add a second right-turn lane from Route 19 onto southbound Route 11, as well as traffic signal changes to accommodate the second right-turn lane. Be alert to the possibility of delays when work begins. (Completion: Spring 2022)
INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)
INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 19: Be alert to pavement striping work on Route 11 following last week’s paving in the I-81 Exit 19 work zone in Abingdon. Additionally, the newly installed signals will be fully operational later in the week where the new connection to Empire Drive intersects with Route 11. The Exit 19 project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)