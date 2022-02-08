 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Meetings: Feb. 9-16, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 3-5 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-8141 or email ida@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 (O) or email kjohnson@washcova.com.

VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AIRPORT AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., Conference Room A, Terminal Building, 18521 Lee Highway. Visit vahighlandsairport.com.

How to Submit Info

Submission deadline is Monday noon for the items scheduled during the upcoming week. Email news@washconews.com.

