Weekly Meetings: Oct. 6-13, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. The board will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to exempt certain farm equipment from personal property taxation. To read the full text of the ordinance, visit www.washcova.com. Comments may also be submitted by mail to 1 Government Center Place, Suite A, Abingdon, VA 24210, via email at www.washcova.com./contact-us, by voicemail at 276-525-1300, or by leaving written comments in the dropbox on the second-floor entry to the Government Center Building. Visit washcova.com.